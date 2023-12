Klang-born actress and model Amelia Henderson is no stranger to the local entertainment scene. The star was most recently in the horror film ‘Pulau’, playing Kat. Outside of acting, Amelia, who founded production company ATHQ, also hosts ‘Studio Sembang’. The popular podcast, a project overseen together with brother Alexander Henderson, was also the recipient of Favourite Independent Podcast at the 2022 SYOK Podcast Awards.