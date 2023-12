Angel Ng is a true rockstar in the bartending scene. Not only has she been garnering awards since the early 2010s, but she’s made a name for herself as one of the pioneer female mixologists in the region and a co-founder of PS150, the first-ever cocktail bar in Chinatown, KL. And, once again drawing from her love of the historical — mixed with bold Southeast Asian flavours — Angel set out to open a new bar over the last year, Bar Triptyk.