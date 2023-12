Christinna Kuan is a force to be reckoned with, be it as an entrepreneur or a content creator. Known to many as Ms Kuan, the 26-year-old Penang-born personality has grown tremendously from attending fashion weeks all over the world to her brand SIS’ collaboration with Melinda Looi for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, Christinna also released a Mandarin track alongside Singaporean artist Glenn Yong.