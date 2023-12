Let’s be honest, Daiyan Trisha is the embodiment of a multi-talented star. From her roles in ‘Projek: High Council’ and ‘W: Two Worlds’ to the release of her first ever poetry book ‘Tulisan’, it’s clear that Daiyan can do it all. Wearing a custom Alia Bastamam dress, she (the local face of the brand’s Idôle Parfum) was one of many stars at the Lancôme x Louvre event in Paris.