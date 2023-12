Born in Kuching, 25-year-old actor Hun Haqeem has been in projects such as ‘Kampung People’, ‘Cinta Belum Tamat Tempoh’ and ‘Cari Aku Di Syurga’. The thespian can also be seen in ‘W: Two Worlds’, the remake of the Korean series — alongside Daiyan Trisha, Elizabeth Tan, Mierul Aiman and more. With his mesmerising looks and impeccable talent, it goes without saying that Hun Haqeem is among Malaysia’s brightest acts.