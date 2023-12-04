Jestinna Kuan is easily one of Malaysia’s most recognisable faces. When she’s not busy running SIS and UFCO, the 26-year-old personality is serenading fans with original songs — including a recent one with fiancé Danny Lee (of 3P). Also a content creator, Jestinna has garnered quite a following for herself, showcasing her buzzworthy fits and more. More recently, she (alongside sister Christinna) partnered up with Melinda Looi on a capsule collection for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.