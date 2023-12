Lawyer-turned-actress Koe Yeet really needs no introduction. A familiar face in the Malaysian entertainment industry, she has starred in numerous films and television series, including ‘Ah Long Pte Ltd’, ‘TiTouDao’ and ‘Homecoming’. Koe Yeet is also known for her bubbly style videos on TikTok, further enforcing her generational appeal. Fans can watch her on the second season of ‘TiTouDao’, which premiered earlier this year.