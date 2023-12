At only 22, Selangor-born Meerqeen has quickly become one of Malaysia’s brightest talents. Capturing everyone’s attention with his role in 2020’s ‘Angkara Cinta’ and later with ‘Melur Untuk Firdaus’, the young star is, undoubtedly, the one to watch. This year, Meerqeen can add Tiffany & Co.’s ‘Friend of the House’ to his long list of accolades.