A house isn’t a home if neither heart nor soul goes into its construction. And for the works of Malaysian interior designer Alex Lee, every project is truly a labour of love. In his capacity as co-founder and creative director of Nu Infinity as well as online design platform Design Seed Studio, he has minted a reputation for both himself and his ventures as purveyors of sumptuous good taste for home living and commercial use spaces. This year, Nu Infinity remained consistent in its ambitions, securing a total of three finalist positions during The Society of British and International Design Awards for both the Asian and Asian Pacific regions. On a personal note, he has cemented a considerable social media presence online for his home and design content on YouTube.