As one of the true grand dames in Malaysian fashion, the name Alia Bastamam needs very little introduction within society circles since debuting her namesake label in 2010. Flourishing with its made-to-measure resort-wear pieces that embodied an elegantly carefree female spirit, Bastamam’s popularity among local consumers through her Atelier and Bridal lines led to the introduction of a diffusion line: ALIA B. Helming all three brands with an unwavering commitment to continued creativity, the designer went on to chart another monumental milestone by staging a private showcase for American clients in New York City during fashion week season this year.