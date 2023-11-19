Multiculturalism is inherent in Malaysia’s distinctive history, which has consequently led to a unique collage of artistic talent to come into fruition, informed by the individual identities of the nation’s varied communities. Singer Alvin Chong, with his uncanny ability to transcend across cultural boundaries, is an indomitable face from this generation in that regard. Releasing a string of albums in Mandarin, Bahasa Malaysia, and English, his versatility in entertainment is unmatched, with Chong releasing another new single earlier in 2023 after transitioning into his rebranded stage name, ALVN. This is only further bolstered by his acting credentials, with his latest television project, Cik PA Tuan Ash, debuting in July of this year.