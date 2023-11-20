Horror movies that draw from Malaysia’s rich cultural history are not uncommon, but what sets local filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu’s debut feature film project, Tiger Stripes, apart is its gripping, body-horror tale that discusses the tenets of femininity and societal conformity. Since its debut, the film has been critically received by both critics and audiences alike around the world. So much so in fact that the 37-year-old alumnus from the Berlinale Talent Campus and Locarno Filmmakers Academy would go on to become the nation’s first-ever female filmmaker to win the Cannes Grand Prix Award in 2023, with her film set to represent Malaysia at the next 96th Academy Awards.