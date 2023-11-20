As the old adage goes, a photo is worth a thousand words. In which case, visual artist and and documentary sports photographer Annice Lyn has told a multitude of stories framed through her lens. Journeying across both Malaysia and the world, the photographer has worked extensively on some of the most prominent sporting arenas such as the Olympic Games, while also collaborating on key social causes through the power of visual storytelling. For 2023, Lyn held the distinction of being the winner of the World Sports Photography Award, and was also tapped to work on American lingerie apparel company Victoria Secret’s first-ever Malaysian campaign through her organisation, Womens Photographers MY.