Deckson Lim hails from a sartorial revolution that has not only redefined the boundaries of contemporary fashion, but completely rewrorte its rules. As a streetwear pioneer, his brand TNTCO has already gained a considerable amount of recognition among the fashion savvy set in Malaysia for its fashionably irreverent aesthetics and unorthodox collaborations. Where the latter is concerned, TNTCO has already mounted a series of highly publicised partnerships with industry captains from a litany of other fields this year, including Li-Ning, RELX, and Hikari Riders.