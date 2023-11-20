LSA 100
TheRising Aces
TheTrailblazers
TheDisruptors
TheTastemakers
TheNavigators

Deckson
Lim

Entrepreneur

Deckson Lim hails from a sartorial revolution that has not only redefined the boundaries of contemporary fashion, but completely rewrorte its rules. As a streetwear pioneer, his brand TNTCO has already gained a considerable amount of recognition among the fashion savvy set in Malaysia for its fashionably irreverent aesthetics and unorthodox collaborations. Where the latter is concerned, TNTCO has already mounted a series of highly publicised partnerships with industry captains from a litany of other fields this year, including Li-Ning, RELX, and Hikari Riders.
 
Meet the Trailblazers
