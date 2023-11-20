Malaysia has been known to bequeath some of the world’s most notable sporting stars, and national gymnast Farah Ann can easily count herself among that truly esteemed constellation. At 29 years old, her sporting career is truly decorated, from being a seven-time Southeast Asian Games gold medal athlete, to representing the nation as part of the Olympic contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Games. While she may have retired from the professional arena, Ann has continued to chart new milestones in other aspects of her life through her work as a physical and mental health activist. This is most evident in her recent appointment as ambassador for health supplement brand Swisse, as well as being a spokesperson under the Selangor state government for mental health advocacy.