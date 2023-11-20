R&B crooner Hael Husaini bears all the trappings of a contemporary star, from dashing good looks to a buttery, soulful voice that saw him leaving judges spellbound not once, but twice during the 2018 and 2019 iterations of Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL). Boasting an impressive repertoire of singles dating back to Seandainya from 2010, there can be no denying his enduring popularity among local fans and now, even global ones after his latest performance at the ​​Japan Anime Music Festival. But beyond music, Husaini has also made the leap into acting, with his latest television project My Famous Ex Boyfriend produced by local broadcaster Astro Ria set to air this year.