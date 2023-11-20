It’s no secret that getting a brand-new fashion label off the ground is no easy feat, from nailing a signature aesthetic to gaining consumer acceptance. But casual streetwear magnate Hugh Koh begs to differ by making leaps and bounds where many before have faltered. As the co-founder of Malaysian brand Pestle and Mortar Clothing, his ability to deftly navigate the present and plan ahead for the future has secured the company’s success.

In 2023 alone, PMC has reopened the doors to its newest flagship outlet in APW Bangsar, while debuting its Monsoon collection that blends streetwear with sensible, practical gorpcore details.