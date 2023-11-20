Back in 2002, Texan singer Kelly Clarkson went from reality contestant to bona-fide pop star overnight when she won the inaugural American Idol talent competition. Similarly in 2004, Jaclyn Victor charted a similar path when she nabbed the top spot for the first-ever season of Malaysian Idol. The Kepong native proceeded to take the nation’s music industry by storm with her first post-Idol album Gemilang, before releasing 5 other records to equally high praise and even receiving an opportunity to perform for then-American President Barack Obama. Most recently, Victor will be set to take the stage once again for the next installment of the All Stars Gegar Vaganza talent competition, of which she was the winner from Season 9. She also debuted a new song entitled Kembalilah, with Gerald Sellan and Adrian Puan.