Malaysian arbiter of cool living, Jane Chuck, is intimately aware of how youth culture shifts and moves around her. This explains how the social media sensation, who built a formidable reputation locally with her keen eye for beauty and fashion, eventually made the successful transition into entrepreneurship by way of her own namesake beauty label, Chuck’s. This would later follow with the introduction of its lifestyle counterpart, Motherchuckers, which has similarly been well-received by local consumers for its sensibly chic loungewear sets. Jane has marked 2023 on a momentous note with the grand opening of her first brick-and-mortar store in The Gardens.