Born to one of the nation’s most prominent business dynasties, Loui Lim has made quick work of asserting his own identity as a captain of industry in the time that he has been tasked to take on the role of director at Genting Group’s Dream Cruise seafaring counterpart. With prior tenures in interior design, oil and gas, in addition to investment banking, Lim truly embodies the modern, all-rounded boardroom commander with ease. In 2023, Genting Dream Cruises became the very-first cruise operator globally to introduce a Halal-certified kitchen on board their vessel, providing Muslim guests a truly end-to-end luxury experience on the seas. Loui has also worked to champion new openings for the Resorts World division of Genting Group.