Veteran screen legend Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh needs no introduction. With an illustrious and rarified career that not only spans three decades, but two of the world’s most eminent film industries, she truly stands as one of the country’s living icons. Travelling to Hong Kong during her nascent years of her career, Yeoh was first recognised as a formidable actress who could not only hold her own, but even go toe-to-toe with the likes of Jackie Chan. She would later gain equal prominence in Western cinema upon starring in the 1997 Bond flick Tomorrow Never Dies.

But one can very well say that 2023 has truly been Michelle Yeoh’s year, after she became the first-ever Malaysian and East Asian actress to win an Academy Award for Best Actress, alongside a SAGAFTRA award. Additionally, she was also voted onto the International Olympic Committee as its first female Malaysian member.