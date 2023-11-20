Founded by Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil, the Rizman Ruzaini label has established a considerable degree of prominence in Malaysia for being one of the most rarified purveyors of bespoke couture. Over the years, their label has been defined by its exacting degree of meticulous detail, expressed through their signature use of beading and embroidery. In 2023, Rizman Ruzaini marked one of their biggest leaps yet for not only themselves, but the Malaysian fashion industry at large after making their formal debut at Dubai Fashion Week with none other than living runway legend Naomi Campbell closing their inaugural show.