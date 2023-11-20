On Malaysian television screens, very few stars shine nearly as brightly as local actor Siti Saleha’s. The former commercial model, who built a steady reputation for herself in entertainment circles with her unrelenting work ethic and rarified beauty, would eventually make a successful leap into television acting in 2008 as Zaleha in the television drama 5 Jingga. From that point onwards, a string of other opportunities that included feature films followed, further bolstering her star power. Come 2023, Saleha took on the starring role of fictional entrepreneur Sofi Safwan in the Amazon Prime Video production, That Cover Girl. The series, which is centered around Safwan’s many trials and tribulations in navigating both her professional and private life as a budding sartorial talent in a company beset by scandal and hostility, debuted on the platform on October 19th.