LSA 100
TheRising Aces
TheTrailblazers
TheDisruptors
TheTastemakers
TheNavigators

Ummi
Nazeera

Actor

At just 33-years-old, Ummi Nazeera has already become one of the most familiar faces on both the small and silver screen in Malaysia. Debuting in the industry back in 2008 as Puteri in the local drama series Ali Din, she quickly caught the attention of industry insiders for her acting prowess, leading to more roles in television shows and feature films alike. Nazeera most recently received the Best Actress award during Tonton Anugerah Drama Sangat 2023 for the role of Hayfa in the 2022 drama series Risik Pada Hati.
 
Ummi Nazeera
Meet the Trailblazers
Alex Lee
Alex Lee
Entrepreneur, creative director, content creator
Alia Bastamam
Alia Bastamam
Entrepreneur, fashion designer
Alvin Chong
Alvin Chong
Singer, actor
Amanda Nell Eu
Amanda Nell Eu
Filmmaker