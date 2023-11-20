At just 33-years-old, Ummi Nazeera has already become one of the most familiar faces on both the small and silver screen in Malaysia. Debuting in the industry back in 2008 as Puteri in the local drama series Ali Din, she quickly caught the attention of industry insiders for her acting prowess, leading to more roles in television shows and feature films alike. Nazeera most recently received the Best Actress award during Tonton Anugerah Drama Sangat 2023 for the role of Hayfa in the 2022 drama series Risik Pada Hati.