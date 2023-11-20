It takes a certain blend of grit and determination to be able to not only live but thrive in the fast lane. Malaysian motorsports driver and entrepreneur Weiron Tan is among one of the rare few who has been able to do exactly that. Buckling down into his first bucket seat at just 13, he would go on to secure a string of wins as a career racer. Beyond the track, Tan has found firm footing in business by establishing Evolt Karting, the country’s leading indoor electric go-kart centre. This is in addition to his appointment as director of Aston Martin Racing Asia, the official representative and distributor of the heritage British sportscar brand’s racing division in the region.