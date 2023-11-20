A global Malaysian multihyphenate in the truest sense of the word, Yuna’s prominence in the arts is uncontested. The Perlis-born songstress first tasted success through her MySpace profile, before subsequent ventures into professional music led her on a path of international stardom. Predictably, her career has been defined by some truly monumental firsts for the country, from being the first Malaysian singer to be nominated for a BET Award, to being the first local artiste to take centrestage at Lollapalooza.

Over the past year, Yuna is set to hit the road once more with her Asia Tour, which recently kicked off in Kuala Lumpur’s Sungei Wang Plaza, followed by shows in Kuching, Singapore, and Tokyo.