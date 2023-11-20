LSA100: Trailblazer Alvin Chong embarks on a melodious journey of identity and self-love

A trailblazer in every way, Malaysian star Alvin Chong is finally ready to take things up several melodious notches — all within his own control.

When ALVN speaks, you listen. And yes, ALVN is in fact Alvin Chong — the Malaysian actor and musician you know and adore. At 32, the Penang-born personality has accomplished a lot for himself. Whether it’s acting in dramas such as ‘Mak Cun’ or singing hits like ‘onemorenight’, Alvin puts his all into everything he does. That trait was amplified even more during our little conversation in between the LSA100 shoot.

Alvin is someone I’ve followed for some time and the gravity of actually meeting him for the first time in person isn’t lost on me. The star arrived early on set on a cloudy day, ready to take on the conceptual adventures planned for him. His eagerness and fervour to give it his all juxtaposed with his calm yet charismatic demeanour. Soft-spoken but with a commanding presence, Alvin — one of Malaysia’s most prominent personalities — makes it a point to make the most of his time in the studio.

Already established in his own rights, Alvin decided to change things up a little bit this year. A break from acting means he has ample time to focus on the melodious part of his profession. As ALVN, he has released two singles so far — ‘onemorenight’ and ‘need me now’. The former sees him team up with fellow Universal Music labelmate Youha. In spite of the refresh, the enigma remains as conspicuous as ever.

If you didn’t already know, Alvin is a rather popular persona on TikTok too — having garnered almost two million followers so far. And if there’s one thing that’s certain, he is never afraid to speak his mind on the platform; even if that means raising awareness of mental health issues. Let’s just say: as a millennial on TikTok, I can definitely relate. The star also forayed into the realm of podcast with the launch of R U OK, a space for himself and guests to be unapologetically themselves.

I had the opportunity to speak to Alvin, a Trailblazer in LSA100’s Class of 2023, about his new musical journey as ALVN, future expectations for podcast R U OK, upcoming plans and more. As the exchange comes to an end, there’s this voice in my head that encourages me to appreciate life more — all thanks to Alvin and his empowering words.

How has the year been for you so far? What are the highlights?

This year has been quite quiet for myself personally. I’ve been taking a break from filming which can sometimes be tiring — and focus more on music instead. I just released two English tracks and I’ll be releasing more English songs from now on. I feel that it’s easier for my work to be heard internationally.

Another highlight for me is being able to attend New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and beauty events out of Malaysia. So, I do think it’s easier for me to introduce myself with English songs. Writing music is something very new for me because I’m not musically trained and I don’t play instruments. I’m learning by working with producers.

I have a couple more songs on the way with the latest being ‘onemorenight’ with YOUHA, a Malaysian-South Korean collaboration under the same label (Universal Music). Music will definitely be my focus at the moment. Next year, I will probably take up a few acting projects but not many.

Can you tell us a little about your recent rebrand, ALVN? What’s the idea behind that and what are your expectations for the future?

For Alvin Chong, people know me as an actor. So, it’s actually very hard to change people’s impression of you. If you look at my older work, there is a mixture of different songs from Raya to Chinese New Year. I wanted a new identity and one where I start writing my own songs. Hence, the new profile and stage name. It will take time for Malaysians to get used to it. My songs are now more personal because I’m writing them. It’s like a podcast, I want an outlet. They are based on stories I want to tell or stories that have touched me. Next year, I’m planning to perform more. Even at small lounges or bars. I love live interaction.

How do you deal with negativity, especially on social media?

I don’t update as much on social media anymore, especially on IG Stories. I feel like the more people know about me, the more judgemental they are. I don’t even read the comments.

You’ve also started your very own podcast called R U OK. Tell us a little more about it.

I’m not very good at speaking, especially when I’m asked to host TV programmes. I tried once for ‘I Can See Your Voice’ and I realised it wasn’t easy. I didn’t know how to ask questions or encourage people to talk. Sometimes, you’re asked to mention certain things during the show and you don’t want others to feel uncomfortable. I’m not the kind of person who just does things for the sake of doing. For me, it’s about being respectful.

I do want to try talking more comfortably so that’s one of the reasons I started R U OK. The podcast is fully under my own control and the guests I’ve invited are mostly people I know. For the first season, we had bullet points for me to refer to but I realised for the second season, it’s easier for me to just casually talk about stuff. We set a main topic and from there, we just go with the flow. Once we both feel that we are done, we just end the recording. I feel that it’s more magical and the guests also feel more comfortable.

How has your experience with the podcast been like?

The first two seasons were about mental awareness and the third season will be more about lifestyle. We want to slowly educate the audience about heavier topics but we are also trying to reach a wider group of listeners. It has definitely helped me with talking and I also needed an outlet to speak about things. The ultimate goal for this podcast is to say things you can’t say anywhere else. It’s also for local and international guests to come and have a full interview.

The first two seasons, I have to admit that I found it very difficult to speak freely with the crew around. But, as soon as you get comfortable — we’ve also invested in a really comfortable couch, everything just goes smoothly. Once everybody loosens up, it gets very conversational.

What’s your outlook on life right now?

Life is short. What’s the point of working so hard if you don’t get to enjoy it? My life motto is actually work and travel — do things that make you happy. I actually live day by day. So, if today I’m feeling content like I met people I want to meet, I was laughing, then today I feel great. I don’t want to say yes to something I don’t really feel like doing. For me, happiness is number one. Happiness and health, the rest can come after. I don’t want to think back later when I’m older and go “Why am I not happy?”.

How do you want to be remembered?

I do have a dream where I perform my songs and people sing along. Like they can relate to it. In the past, I’ve had experiences when people come up to me and tell me my songs helped them. I felt like I found my purpose. Being able to help people heal and feel things. Music is very magical. Sometimes, even when you don’t understand the language.

=

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rising Aces, The Trailblazers, The Disruptors, The Tastemakers and The Navigators. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2023, HERE.

editor-in-chief & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview RONN TAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA & MALLIE MARAN | photography ERIC CHOW | videography SIMON TAN | video editor JACKIE MAH | makeup SHIYO JOO using YSL BEAUTY | hair CODY CHUA | stylist AZZA ARIF | wardrobe MARCIANO by GUESS