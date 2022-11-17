In addition to being the founder and CEO of Purpose Plastics, Abe Lim is also currently co-chair for ClientEarth With Purpose Plastic. Advocating for the environment, the personality and her team aim to transform unwanted plastics into usable items. In 2022, she continues her activism through #EARTH999, the first ever climate festival fundraiser in the country. What else is on her agenda this year? Abe plans to travel from the UK to Egypt on the road — as she heads to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).