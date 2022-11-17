The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Abe
Lim

Environmental Activist

Abe Lim

In addition to being the founder and CEO of Purpose Plastics, Abe Lim is also currently co-chair for ClientEarth With Purpose Plastic. Advocating for the environment, the personality and her team aim to transform unwanted plastics into usable items. In 2022, she continues her activism through #EARTH999, the first ever climate festival fundraiser in the country. What else is on her agenda this year? Abe plans to travel from the UK to Egypt on the road — as she heads to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

Meet
The Explorers
Adrian Teh
Adrian Teh
Filmmaker
Adrien Kent
Adrien Kent
Interior Designer and Co-founder of Studio Kanta
Annice Lyn
Annice Lyn
Photojournalist
Colleen Augustin
Colleen Augustin
Vegan MMA Fighter
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers