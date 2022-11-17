Penang-born Adrian Teh is considered one of Malaysia’s most renowned filmmakers. His extensive portfolio includes films such as ‘King of Mahjong’, ‘PASKAL The Movie’, ‘WIRA’, and ‘Pasal Kau’. In 2022, Adrian also produced ‘Ada Hantu 2’, among the year’s most successful films in the box office. The talent’s upcoming project, ‘Malbatt: Misi Bakara’, is slated to be released next year. Beyond the world of filmmaking, Adrian loves the thrill of cycling.