The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Adrien
Kent

Interior Designer and Co-founder of Studio Kanta

Adrien Kent
 

Adrien Kent co-founded Studio Kanta, a local design studio. The interior designer has worked with fellow founder Suek Mei on some of the city’s most invigorating and unique designs. They include the Fern Batik boutique, Common Ground offices, LAX Retreat, The Chow Kit Hotel, and COCOdry. Individually, Adrien isn’t one to shy away from exploring his own fluidity and authentic self — be it through his personal style or his designs.

Meet
The Explorers
Abe Lim
Abe Lim
Environmental Activist
Adrian Teh
Adrian Teh
Filmmaker
Annice Lyn
Annice Lyn
Photojournalist
Colleen Augustin
Colleen Augustin
Vegan MMA Fighter
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers