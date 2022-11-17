Adrien Kent co-founded Studio Kanta, a local design studio. The interior designer has worked with fellow founder Suek Mei on some of the city’s most invigorating and unique designs. They include the Fern Batik boutique, Common Ground offices, LAX Retreat, The Chow Kit Hotel, and COCOdry. Individually, Adrien isn’t one to shy away from exploring his own fluidity and authentic self — be it through his personal style or his designs.