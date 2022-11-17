The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Annice
Lyn

Photojournalist

Annice Lyn
 

While making her mark with exceptional coverage of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, photojournalist Annice Lyn is a self-proclaimed risk-taker. She dedicates herself to her work, braving the challenges that come with it — especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Since then, Annice has developed her career, taking on unique assignments both locally and internationally, with National Geographic, TIME and more. Annice also co-founded Women Photographers Malaysia, a platform for women photographers to gather. Looking forward, she hopes to grow the community through workshops and meet-ups, providing a safe space for them to pursue their passion through visual storytelling.

Meet
The Explorers
Abe Lim
Abe Lim
Environmental Activist
Adrian Teh
Adrian Teh
Filmmaker
Adrien Kent
Adrien Kent
Interior Designer and Co-founder of Studio Kanta
Colleen Augustin
Colleen Augustin
Vegan MMA Fighter
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers