While making her mark with exceptional coverage of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, photojournalist Annice Lyn is a self-proclaimed risk-taker. She dedicates herself to her work, braving the challenges that come with it — especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Since then, Annice has developed her career, taking on unique assignments both locally and internationally, with National Geographic, TIME and more. Annice also co-founded Women Photographers Malaysia, a platform for women photographers to gather. Looking forward, she hopes to grow the community through workshops and meet-ups, providing a safe space for them to pursue their passion through visual storytelling.