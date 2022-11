Familiar with the nightlife scene in Kuala Lumpur and you’ll be sure to know DJ Blink. Considered among the pioneers of the local party music sector, the talent can often be seen spinning at the hottest events in town. He represented Malaysia at this year’s ULTRA Bali. Outside music, Blink is part of the two teams that established 33.3, a creative solutions company, and HEJAU, the popular matcha cafe, respectively.