Professional netball player Fariha Razak is a force to be reckoned with, on and off the court. She has won two gold medals for netball at the SEA Games with Malaysia. In addition, the national representative was also part of the Malaysian team that placed third in 2022’s Asian Championships in Singapore. Alluding to her talents, Fariha who is also the captain of Johor Jewels, released a new song this year called ‘Hapus’ – exploring the many talents and passions she upholds beyond the sport.