37-year-old Henley Hii is a Malaysian singer and actor. His career in the industry began after winning ‘Project Superstar’ in 2007. Since then, he has ventured into acting — appearing in a plethora of notable projects such as ‘Kepong Gangster’, ‘PASKAL The Movie’, and both ‘Ada Hantu’ films where he explores his potential beyond his mother tongue. This year, the artist returned to music with the release of a new single, ‘加減乘除 (Jia Jian Cheng Chu)’.