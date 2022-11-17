The Dreamcatchers
Jeff
Ultramarathoner

It seems like nothing can stop this athlete, no matter how tough the going gets. He credits completing the 500 kilometres ultra marathon in the Swedish Lapland as his biggest achievement in 2022. Since his appointment by the local health ministry as a Red Ribbon Youth Icon, Jeff continues to raise money for the Malaysian Aids Foundation’s Paediatric Aids Fund through his races. In addition, he also founded Uncle Jeff Drinks, a line of kombucha beverages — with a store slated to launch by the end of the year.

