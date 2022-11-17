The Dreamcatchers
Lim
Ben-Jie

Head of Delivery (Group), AirAsia Super App

Lim Ben-Jie
 

29-year-old Lim Ben-Jie’s journey through the ranks of AirAsia has been nothing but momentous. He started as an intern in 2015 before helming the position of Chief of Staff to Tan Sri Tony Fernandes. As Head of Delivery (Group) for AirAsia Super App — which began on 1 March 2021, Ben-Jie manages the ASEAN region for AirAsia Food, AirAsia Ride, and AirAsia Xpress. His most recent project is launching the AirAsia Super App in Indonesia.

