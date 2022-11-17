follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl
Melissa
Tan
Model, TV host, and activist Melissa Tan is an ardent advocate for climate action and sustainability. Pursuing a zero waste life, Melissa has been actively involved in causes dear to her — from being the founding member of The Green Guerilla to being EarthDay’s Malaysia Ambassador. Through her content, she shares all about going green and opting for better sustainable solutions while inspiring communities all over the world to embrace sustainability.
