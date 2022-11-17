Malaysian star Naim Daniel is only 25 but his career in the entertainment industry spans at least 15 years. Starting as a child actor with projects such as ‘Jelma’, ‘Cucu Betong’, and ‘Cinta Elysa’, Naim swiftly transitioned to the music industry with his commanding voice. In 2020, he won the top prize at Anugerah Juara Lagu AJL34 for Sumpah, a song he wrote. This year, the artist released his first album ‘Fobia’ and is also one of three Captains (alongside Hael Husaini and Akim Ahmad) on TV3’s singing competition, ‘Terpaling Juara’.