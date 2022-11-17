The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Naim
Daniel

Musician and Actor

Naim Daniel
 

Malaysian star Naim Daniel is only 25 but his career in the entertainment industry spans at least 15 years. Starting as a child actor with projects such as ‘Jelma’, ‘Cucu Betong’, and ‘Cinta Elysa’, Naim swiftly transitioned to the music industry with his commanding voice. In 2020, he won the top prize at Anugerah Juara Lagu AJL34 for Sumpah, a song he wrote. This year, the artist released his first album ‘Fobia’ and is also one of three Captains (alongside Hael Husaini and Akim Ahmad) on TV3’s singing competition, ‘Terpaling Juara’.

Meet
The Explorers
Abe Lim
Abe Lim
Environmental Activist
Adrian Teh
Adrian Teh
Filmmaker
Adrien Kent
Adrien Kent
Interior Designer and Co-founder of Studio Kanta
Annice Lyn
Annice Lyn
Photojournalist
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers