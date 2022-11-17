follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl
Ong Ning-Geng is the founder of local chocolate brand Chocolate Concierge and an integral component to the progress of the industry in Malaysia. Through his brand, he has been promoting and cultivating Malaysian single-origin chocolate for the past decade or so — impacting the food and beverage industry one chocolate bar at a time. He also works closely with the orang asli community, ensuring their livelihood while discovering new learnings along the way.
The Explorers