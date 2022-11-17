The Dreamcatchers
Ong
Ning-Geng

Founder of Chocolate Concierge

Ong Ning-Geng
 

Ong Ning-Geng is the founder of local chocolate brand Chocolate Concierge and an integral component to the progress of the industry in Malaysia. Through his brand, he has been promoting and cultivating Malaysian single-origin chocolate for the past decade or so — impacting the food and beverage industry one chocolate bar at a time. He also works closely with the orang asli community, ensuring their livelihood while discovering new learnings along the way.

