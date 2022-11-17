Artist and architectural designer Pamela Tan, founder of Poh Sin Studio, is a creative mastermind. Her masterpieces comprise prints, installations, murals, and more. Pamela’s most recent works include an intricate art installation with hung acrylic sheets in Kwai Chai Hong called Endless Frames among many others. It’s easy to spot the artist’s touches, visible from the multicoloured PJKITA mural to Crimson Cloud, a red double-helix structure that was designed in conjunction with Shiseido’s 100th-year celebrations.