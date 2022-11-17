Sarah Lian founded Supparetreat — a community for women — to empower individuals via nurturing retreats while exploring creative ways to reach out through mindfulness. Since 2019, the Taiping-born entrepreneur has hosted multiple reiterations via Supparetreat, alongside her team of wellness and holistic coaches. When she is not busy running her businesses, Sarah can be seen emcee-ing at the hottest events and sharing uplifting content on her social platforms.