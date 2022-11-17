The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Sarah
Lian

Founder of Supparetreat and Suppagood

Sarah Lian
 

Sarah Lian founded Supparetreat — a community for women — to empower individuals via nurturing retreats while exploring creative ways to reach out through mindfulness. Since 2019, the Taiping-born entrepreneur has hosted multiple reiterations via Supparetreat, alongside her team of wellness and holistic coaches. When she is not busy running her businesses, Sarah can be seen emcee-ing at the hottest events and sharing uplifting content on her social platforms.

Meet
The Explorers
Abe Lim
Abe Lim
Environmental Activist
Adrian Teh
Adrian Teh
Filmmaker
Adrien Kent
Adrien Kent
Interior Designer and Co-founder of Studio Kanta
Annice Lyn
Annice Lyn
Photojournalist
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers