28-year-old Malaysian athlete Soh Wai Ching is the number one tower runner in the world at the moment. Most recently, he defended his title for New York’s Empire State Building Run-Up. This was his second triumph at the event, having been the first Asian to do so when he won in 2021. The current year has been nothing but impressive for the star as he continues to rack up win after win. When he’s not competing, he can be seen overseeing the Malaysian Towerrunning Association and giving motivational talks.