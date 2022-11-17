Described as the Queen of Free Kicks in Malaysia, Steffi Sarge Kaur is the captain of the national women’s football squad. Together with her team, the skipper has competed in a number of tournaments — including the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship in the Philippines. With football, she wants to inspire young girls to try out the male-dominated sport. She aims to represent Malaysia in the next SEA Games, which will be her fourth time doing so.