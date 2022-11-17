follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl
Steffi
Sarge
Kaur
Described as the Queen of Free Kicks in Malaysia, Steffi Sarge Kaur is the captain of the national women’s football squad. Together with her team, the skipper has competed in a number of tournaments — including the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship in the Philippines. With football, she wants to inspire young girls to try out the male-dominated sport. She aims to represent Malaysia in the next SEA Games, which will be her fourth time doing so.
The Explorers