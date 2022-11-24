Sarawakian singer-songwriter and visual artist Alena Murang isn’t one to shy away from her culture. This year, the sape musician released a music video in collaboration with the Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching called ‘Many Tomorrows’ and for ‘Put Burui’. Released in conjunction with the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, the music video showcases the traditions of the Dayak Kelabit tribe. Alena also teamed up with Estranged to produce, ‘Roads To Our Heritage’, a documentary highlighting Borneo music.