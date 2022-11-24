To call Anna Jobling 2022’s breakout star would be an understatement. The 22-year-old actor has starred in numerous programmes such as ‘Shah Alam 40000’, ‘Oh My Hantaran’, ‘Kuasa’, ‘Ash & Aish’, and of course, ‘Melur Untuk Firdaus’ – the show that rocketed her career across the region. The drama series is among the year’s most popular Malaysian shows and has brought Anna’s popularity to the next level alongside co-star Meerqeen.