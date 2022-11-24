Azira Shafinaz is a Malaysian icon in her right and one-third of girl group De Fam. The group — together with Cik Manggis and Sophia Liana — recently made a comeback in 2022 with ‘Berubah’, three years after the popular ‘Panas’. When she’s not singing, joy sparker Azira can be seen gracing the screens through shows such as ‘Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa’, ‘Talbis Iblis’, ‘One Cent Thief’, and most recently, ‘Ijab Kabut’.