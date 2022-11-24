The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Azira
Shafinaz

Actor and Member of De Fam

Azira Shafinaz
 

Azira Shafinaz is a Malaysian icon in her right and one-third of girl group De Fam. The group — together with Cik Manggis and Sophia Liana — recently made a comeback in 2022 with ‘Berubah’, three years after the popular ‘Panas’. When she’s not singing, joy sparker Azira can be seen gracing the screens through shows such as ‘Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa’, ‘Talbis Iblis’, ‘One Cent Thief’, and most recently, ‘Ijab Kabut’.

Meet
The Joy Sparkers
Alena Murang
Alena Murang
Singer and Visual Artist
Ally Mukhriz
Ally Mukhriz
Influencer and Advocate
Anna Jobling
Anna Jobling
Actor
Arwind Kumar
Arwind Kumar
Comedian
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers