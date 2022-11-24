You may know TikTok sensation Ceddy Ang for his hilariously honest food reviews, but he has also been dipping his toes in the different aspects of content creating: from appearing on TV, landing a mini acting gig and hosting podcasts, Ceddy is out to spark joy in any way he can. This year, Ceddy is set to launch his own beauty brand, Owlet — so, we recommend keeping a lookout for that! Beyond his jokes and meme-worthy content, Ceddy has a big heart. Over the course of the pandemic, he helped to raise money for flood victims through his own cause, and he intends to keep doing good and giving back to society.