The darling of the Malaysian entertainment industry sure has been keeping busy in 2022. From gracing one fashion shoot after another to acting and songwriting, Daiyan Trisha’s continuous rise has been unstoppable. Her song ‘Penat’ was recently nominated for two awards at this year’s Anugerah Industri Muzik. The free-spirited chameleon has also been named the face of Lancôme Idôle this year — adding to her list of impressive wins.