Elizabeth Tan, or Lizzy to her fans, quickly garnered a reputation and a growing fanbase when she first released tracks like ‘Knock Knock’, ‘Setia’, ‘Tabah’, ‘Semua Sudah’, and ‘SHH’ (starting in 2014). This year, Elizabeth released ‘Payung’, a song she performed with Zizan Razak for the film ‘Abang Long Fadil 3’. As an actress, the Malaysian personality has starred in projects like 2022’s ‘Ex Aku Pontianak’ and ‘Gerak Khas Undercover’.