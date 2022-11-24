Jestinna Kuan

Jestinna’s 2022 sure has been eventful. The 26-year-old entrepreneur (with SIS) and content creator recently released ‘一瞬間 (Yi Shun Jian)’, a song she recorded with Danny Lee. Earlier this year, her music video for ‘虎年新年到 (Hu Nian Xi Nian Dao)’ went viral and currently has close to 10 million views on YouTube. Recorded with siblings Christinna and Perry, the music video for the Chinese New Year track also featured their parents.